Week in CT News: Se'Cret Pierce killing, what's in our water

Arrests made in connection to Se’Cret Pierce shooting

Hartford police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that killed 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce on April 20.

Jeremy Francis, 18, was arrested on four charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor. An unidentified 16-year-old boy was also arrested.

Both Francis and the boy were wounded in the shooting. They appear to have been shot, according to police, by someone riding in a dark-colored sedan. Francis is accused of firing back at the vehicle and as a result, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and first degree reckless endangerment.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested, according to police, because he’d been under house arrest at the time of the shooting.

At a vigil last Saturday , relatives and members of the community gathered to call for an end to gun violence.

“We should be standing up,” said the Rev. Henry Brown. “Right now we should be mad. We should be angry. We should be moved to do something,” Brown said. “But here we go, standing here with the absent life of a 12-year-old child. And this ain’t the first time we was here.”

Local water providers may soon have to be more transparent about PFAS

To protect Americans from Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFAS, the White House wants to impose stricter standards surrounding drinking water.

Manisha Juthani, the Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner, said on Monday’s edition of Where We Live on Connecticut Public that water providers may soon be required to disclose testing for the so-called “forever chemicals” if a new federal rule announced in March by the Biden Administration goes into effect.

Juthani said that about half of state residents live in areas where providers are testing for PFAS. She also said that if the policy were enacted, it would “take some time to roll out.”

