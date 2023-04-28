© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frankie & Johnny

Week in CT News: Se'Cret Pierce killing, what's in our water

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
Se'Cret Pierce
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Bianca Pierce surrounded by family and friends. Pierce is the mother of 12-year-old Se'Cret Pierce who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Family and community members held a vigil on Huntington Street in Hartford where the child was shot.

Arrests made in connection to Se’Cret Pierce shooting

Hartford police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that killed 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce on April 20.

Jeremy Francis, 18, was arrested on four charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor. An unidentified 16-year-old boy was also arrested.

Both Francis and the boy were wounded in the shooting. They appear to have been shot, according to police, by someone riding in a dark-colored sedan. Francis is accused of firing back at the vehicle and as a result, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and first degree reckless endangerment.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested, according to police, because he’d been under house arrest at the time of the shooting.

At a vigil last Saturday, relatives and members of the community gathered to call for an end to gun violence.

“We should be standing up,” said the Rev. Henry Brown. “Right now we should be mad. We should be angry. We should be moved to do something,” Brown said. “But here we go, standing here with the absent life of a 12-year-old child. And this ain’t the first time we was here.”

Local water providers may soon have to be more transparent about PFAS

To protect Americans from Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFAS, the White House wants to impose stricter standards surrounding drinking water.

Manisha Juthani, the Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner, said on Monday’s edition of Where We Live on Connecticut Public that water providers may soon be required to disclose testing for the so-called “forever chemicals” if a new federal rule announced in March by the Biden Administration goes into effect.

Juthani said that about half of state residents live in areas where providers are testing for PFAS. She also said that if the policy were enacted, it would “take some time to roll out.”

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie & Johnny
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate