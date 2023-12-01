© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Week in CT News: Palestinians shot in Vermont, local hospital deal, UConn men travel to Kansas

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Trinity College student Tahseen Ahmed (from left) was in Vermont with Kinnan Abdalhamid of Haverford College and Hisham Awartani of Brown University.
Povided
/
CAIR
Tahseen Ahmed (from left to right), Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani.

Trinity College student one of three young Palestinian men attacked over Thanksgiving break 

Tahseen Ali Ahmad, 20, was shot nearly a week ago while visiting relatives in Vermont.

Ali Ahmad , a student at Trinity College in Hartford, was walking with two others, according to police, when a man attacked and shot them.

Ali Ahmad and his friends, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani, were all hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds. Awartani reportedly may never walk again.

The young men were speaking in a mix of English and Arabic and two of them were also wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves when they were shot, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Trinity College has offered support to the victims and, earlier this week, held a vigil to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.

The state of Connecticut is working with Prospect Medical and Yale on their hospital deal. 

The state has a draft agreement in place on a settlement that could facilitate Yale New Haven Health’s deal to acquire three hospitals from embattled hospital network Prospect Medical holdings. That’s according to reporters at the Connecticut Mirror Jenna Carlesso and Dave Altimari.

Workers at three hospitals under Prospect Medical’s care, Rockville General, Manchester Memorial, and Waterbury, recently protested conditions within the Prospect Medical network at the state Capitol in Hartford. They say that staff aren’t being properly compensated.

The deal was agreed upon more than a year ago, but still needs approval from the state of Connecticut.

UConn men hit the road for big game against national powerhouse Kansas.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, the defending national champions, travel to Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday to take on Kansas University at 9 p.m. (ESPN2).

The two programs are both ranked in the national top five of the AP Top 25 Basketball Poll. And, they’ve won the last two national championships.

The Huskies come into the matchup with the non-conference foe winners of 24 such games straight by double digit points. That’s a record.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill, Sujata Srinivasan, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Frankie & Johnny
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate