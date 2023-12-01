Week in CT News: Palestinians shot in Vermont, local hospital deal, UConn men travel to Kansas

Trinity College student one of three young Palestinian men attacked over Thanksgiving break

Tahseen Ali Ahmad, 20, was shot nearly a week ago while visiting relatives in Vermont.

Ali Ahmad , a student at Trinity College in Hartford, was walking with two others, according to police, when a man attacked and shot them.

Ali Ahmad and his friends, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani, were all hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds. Awartani reportedly may never walk again.

The young men were speaking in a mix of English and Arabic and two of them were also wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves when they were shot, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Trinity College has offered support to the victims and, earlier this week, held a vigil to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.

The state of Connecticut is working with Prospect Medical and Yale on their hospital deal.

The state has a draft agreement in place on a settlement that could facilitate Yale New Haven Health’s deal to acquire three hospitals from embattled hospital network Prospect Medical holdings. That’s according to reporters at the Connecticut Mirror Jenna Carlesso and Dave Altimari.

Workers at three hospitals under Prospect Medical’s care, Rockville General, Manchester Memorial, and Waterbury, recently protested conditions within the Prospect Medical network at the state Capitol in Hartford. They say that staff aren’t being properly compensated.

The deal was agreed upon more than a year ago, but still needs approval from the state of Connecticut.

UConn men hit the road for big game against national powerhouse Kansas.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, the defending national champions, travel to Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday to take on Kansas University at 9 p.m. (ESPN2).

The two programs are both ranked in the national top five of the AP Top 25 Basketball Poll. And, they’ve won the last two national championships.

The Huskies come into the matchup with the non-conference foe winners of 24 such games straight by double digit points. That’s a record.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Eddy Martinez, Patrick Skahill, Sujata Srinivasan, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.