Week in CT News: 11 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting

Thursday marked 11 years since 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook School

Mark Barden continues to honor his son Daniel, 11 years after he was killed at his elementary school.

Barden spoke to Connecticut Public’s John Henry Smith about Daniel’s death and a recent documentary on his family produced by musician Sheryl Crow called “A Father’s Promise.”

“Every day is difficult, wrestling with the fact that our little seven-year-old son Daniel was shot to death in his first-grade classroom,” Barden said. “And this week is, of course, no different in that regard. We had some special events earlier in the month that kind of helped distract me. But, here we are.”

To mark 11 since the shooting, which killed 20 students and six adults, Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half-staff in the state.

As civilian casualties mount, some advocates and federal officials call for a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Local members of the Jewish community continued to honor Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war between Israel and Hamas during Hanukkah.

On the penultimate night of the festival of lights, a rabbi and an organization called Jewish Voice for Peace gathered Thursday on the New Haven Green to light a menorah and call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Among those hoping Israel will change course soon, Winsted, Connecticut, native and former U.S. presidential candidate Ralph Nader.

On a recent episode of Where We Live,Nader discussed a letter he co-authored urging President Joe Biden to scale back the nation’s support for Israel.

The UConn men have a rematch Friday with Gonzaga

In March, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team stomped the ‘Zags en route to a national championship.

The two programs, both ranked in the top ten spots of the NCAA College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 Basketball Poll, will meet in Seattle Friday night.

It’ll be a rematch of UConn’s 28-point victory over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament.

