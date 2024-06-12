Barney Info

“Generation Barney” is a super-dee-duper podcast about the media we loved as kids and how it shapes us.

It’s about “Barney & Friends.” But it’s also about music and toys and nostalgia. Most of all, it’s about the television that helps us become who we are, from the station that launched Barney into the world.



Limited-run, narrative podcast

7 episodes

30-35 minutes per episode