Barney Info

“Generation Barney” is a super-dee-duper podcast about the media we loved as kids and how it shapes us. 

It’s about “Barney & Friends.” But it’s also about music and toys and nostalgia. Most of all, it’s about the television that helps us become who we are, from the station that launched Barney into the world.

  • Limited-run, narrative podcast 
  • 7 episodes 
  • 30-35 minutes per episode
Generation Barney: Teaser 1

Generation Barney: Teaser 2

EpisodeTitleDate
1Toddler TV11/12/2024
2We're a Happy Family11/12/2024
3& Friends11/12/2024
4Purple Capitalism11/19/2024
5Love-Hate11/25/2024
6A Dinosaur Sensation12/6/2024
7The Barney Generation12/10/2024

Promotional Opportunities

Are you interested in promotional opportunities? If so, email Meg Dalton (mdalton@ctpublic.org) for more information.

Guest Appearances

Are you interested in becoming a guest on Generation Barney? If so, email Lauren Komrosky (lkomrosky@ctpublic.org) for more information.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Are you interested in sponsoring Generation Barney? If so, email Deanna Fox (dfox@ctpublic.org) for more information.