Barney Info
“Generation Barney” is a super-dee-duper podcast about the media we loved as kids and how it shapes us.
It’s about “Barney & Friends.” But it’s also about music and toys and nostalgia. Most of all, it’s about the television that helps us become who we are, from the station that launched Barney into the world.
- Limited-run, narrative podcast
- 7 episodes
- 30-35 minutes per episode
|Episode
|Title
|Date
|1
|Toddler TV
|11/12/2024
|2
|We're a Happy Family
|11/12/2024
|3
|& Friends
|11/12/2024
|4
|Purple Capitalism
|11/19/2024
|5
|Love-Hate
|11/25/2024
|6
|A Dinosaur Sensation
|12/6/2024
|7
|The Barney Generation
|12/10/2024
Promotional Opportunities
Are you interested in promotional opportunities? If so, email Meg Dalton (mdalton@ctpublic.org) for more information.
Guest Appearances
Are you interested in becoming a guest on Generation Barney? If so, email Lauren Komrosky (lkomrosky@ctpublic.org) for more information.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Are you interested in sponsoring Generation Barney? If so, email Deanna Fox (dfox@ctpublic.org) for more information.