Wednesday Is Soylent Day

What if you just don't really enjoy food very much? What if you're totally fine eating the same thing every single day? What if you think food is an inefficient way to get what you need to survive?

What if, rather than eating "food," you just mixed a white powder (that is definitely not made of people because it's made of soy protein isolate instead) with water and drank that in food's place?

This hour: a look at what you might call the non-foodie movement and the "powdered food" meal replacement product that is Soylent.

GUESTS:

Carmen Baskauf - Produces Where We Live on WNPR

Chris Prosperi - Co-owner and chef of Metro Bis restaurant in West Simsbury, Conn.

Maryam Siddiqi - Lifestyle editor at The Globe and Mail , where she published a piece subtly titled "I hate food"

Christina Troitino - A Forbes contributor who covers the business and future of food and agriculture

Colin McEnroe, Carlos Mejia, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 5, 2019.