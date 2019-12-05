© 2021 Connecticut Public

Health
Mental Health

New Book Asks: 'Why Will No One Play With Me?'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published December 5, 2019 at 1:16 AM EST
For some kids, the playground is a place of fun and friendship. For others, it is a source of anxiety and fear. The fear of being left out.

Why do some kids struggle to make friends while others do not? And what can grown ups do to help?

We take an in-depth look with Why Will No One Play With Me? author Caroline Maguire. We also talk about the realities of adult friendships with NPR's Julia Furlan. 

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 22, 2019.

