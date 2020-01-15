Life After Death: Science, Speculation And Skepticism

Life after death, in one form or another, has been examined by multiple disciplines for centuries: From theology, to physics, to philosophy, to medicine and more. But while the topic is taken seriously by some, it remains a focus of ridicule and skepticism by others.

Recently however, tests have been designed to unequivocally either prove or disprove this phenomenon once thought to be contestable. And the incredible stories of those claiming to have glimpsed what lies beyond continue to seduce and amaze.

This hour we speak with an investigative journalist and medical doctors--believers and skeptics alike-- about the latest theories and evidence of life after death.

This show is the fifth part of a new experiment: Radio for the Deaf. Watch a simulcast of signers from Source Interpreting interpreting our radio broadcast in American Sign Language via Facebook Live.

