© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Science

Life After Death: Science, Speculation And Skepticism

Connecticut Public Radio | By Josh Nilaya
Published January 15, 2020 at 2:56 AM EST
10753090904_26bd771682_z.jpg
Jonathan Grado
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Life after death, in one form or another,  has been examined by multiple disciplines for centuries: From theology, to physics, to philosophy, to medicine and more. But while the topic is taken seriously by some, it remains a focus of ridicule and skepticism by others.

Recently however, tests have been designed to unequivocally either prove or disprove this phenomenon once thought to be contestable. And the incredible stories of those claiming to have glimpsed what lies beyond continue to seduce and amaze.

This hour we speak with an investigative journalist and medical doctors--believers and skeptics alike-- about the latest theories and evidence of life after death.

This show is the fifth part of a new experiment: Radio for the Deaf. Watch a simulcast of signers from Source Interpreting interpreting our radio broadcast in American Sign Language via Facebook Live.

GUESTS:

You can join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 3, 2017.

Tags

Healthsciencereligionphilosophyhuman behaviordeathmedicinepsychology
Josh Nilaya
Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Josh Nilaya