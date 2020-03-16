Carrying On Amid The Confinement Of COVID-19

America got (more) serious last week about COVID-19. Schools and colleges closed, workers went remote, professional sports teams canceled their seasons, theaters and restaurants closed their doors, and Americans hunkered down at home to reckon with the fragility of life as we know it.

Also this hour: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden debated one-on-one Sunday in Phoenix before Tuesday's primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. Did they forget the last three weeks happened?

GUESTS:

Joseph Vinetz - Professor of infectious diseases at Yale University

- Professor of infectious diseases at Yale University Edward-Isaac Dovere - Host of the The Ticket podcast; he's writing a book, You Are Right to Be Concerned: Democrats in Crisis in the Trump Years

- Host of the podcast; he's writing a book, Daniel Pollack-Pelzner - The Ronni Lacroute Chair in Shakespeare studies at Linfield College

