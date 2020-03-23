The Politics Of A Pandemic; Staying Healthy While Staying Home

The Trump administration is pursuing policies they say are necessary to fight the spread of coronavirus -- even though Congress and the courts rejected these policies prior to the pandemic.

Last week, the president gave his administration the power to shut the southwestern border, implement a rule allowing federal workers to withhold their union dues, and deliver food boxes to rural areas after Congress complained about poor food quality. Most recently, he asked Congress to let judges indefinitely hold people without trial during an emergency.

How do we give President Trump the power to mobilize the resources of the federal government against coronavirus and protect against his abuse of that power?

Also this hour: Governor Lamont is urging us to stay home and stay safe over the next month or more. How do we stay calm in the chaos of this moment? You could take the Quarantine Challenge or, maybe, just a really long walk.

GUESTS:

Dahlia Lithwick - Writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus

- Writes about the courts and the law for and hosts the podcast Catherine Price - A science journalist, the author of How to Break Up With Your Phone , and the creator of Screen/Life Balance

- A science journalist, the author of , and the creator of Tamara Hew-Butler - Associate professor of exercise and sports science at Wayne State University

- Associate professor of exercise and sports science at Wayne State University Mariane Fahlman - Professor of kinesiology, health, and sport studies at Wayne State University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.