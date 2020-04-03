Feeling Anxious? You're Not Alone.

I’ve been a producer here at Connecticut Public since 2007, and since then, our team that’s reported on some really difficult times. And now? We’re all trying to make sense of this unprecedented era of Covid-19.

After we all started working from home, I kept seeing these painful stories of layoffs and panic. But there were also stories about the Helpers who are trying to make sense of all this, who are trying to ease the pain.

That’s who you’ll hear from on this show. Every week, you’ll hear from people who are struggling in the chaos of this virus, people who are helping get us through each day, and, because they have a much needed perspective, you’ll hear from children.

In this inaugural episode, you'll meet a man living with OCD, and an expert on anxiety disorders. You'll meet a woman who is deciding what to do with her 20+ year-old cleaning business, and a grocery store manager who is making sense of new challenges for his customers and himself. And, you'll hear from three young people who are trying to understand this era of confinement.

GUESTS:

Chris Tropasso is a Connecticut native making music and living in Los Angeles, California. He struggles with anxiety and OCD

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.