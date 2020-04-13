Cancer Answers is hosted by Dr. Anees Chagpar, Associate Professor of Surgical Oncology and Director of The Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and Dr. Francine Foss, Professor of Medical Oncology. The show features a guest cancer specialist who will share the most recent advances in cancer therapy and respond to listeners questions. Myths, facts and advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment are discussed, with a different focus eachweek. Nationally acclaimed specialists in various types of cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment discuss common misconceptions about the disease and respond to questions from the community.Listeners can submit questions to be answered on the program at canceranswers@yale.edu or by leaving a message at (888) 234-4YCC. As a resource, archived programs from 2006 through the present are available in both audio and written versions on the Yale Cancer Center website.
The Science Of COVID-19
COVID-19 has dominated our lives, but how much do you actually know about the virus that causes this disease?
This hour, we talk with NY Times columnist and writer, Carl Zimmer about the science behind the coronavirus. We learn about how viruses work and how they’re different from other disease-causing germs like bacteria.
A Yale immunobiologist also joins us as we learn about the strategies researchers are taking to find and develop treatments and vaccinations. What questions do you have about how the medical and scientific community is confronting the COVID-19 pandemic?
We want to hear from you.
GUESTS:
- Carl Zimmer - New York Times columnist and the author of 13 books about science, including A Planet of Viruses (@carlzimmer)
- Dr. Ellen Foxman - Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine and Assistant Director of the Yale New-Haven Hospital Clinical Virology and Clinical Immunology Laboratories (@EllenFoxman)
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.