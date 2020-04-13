When Will It Be Safe To Go Back In The Water?

Health experts have released multiple plans that all call for some version of the same thing. We need to conduct widespread testing, trace contacts of the infected, and quarantine those contacts BEFORE we can ease social distancing measures.

President Trump has formed several task forces to deal with the crisis, some at cross purposes with one another. As a result, governors, former government officials, disease specialists, nonprofits, and even Apple, Google, and Bill Gates have taken charge in the absence of federal leadership.

We're working our way through this crisis. What role can the humanities play in helping us understand it?

GUESTS:

Dr. Alison Buttenheim is an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and an Associate Director of Penn's Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics.

Yasmeen Abutaleb reports on health policy for The Washington Post

Agnes Callard is an associate professor of Philosophy at the University of Chicago and a monthly columnist for The Point Magazine and a contributor to The New York Times.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.