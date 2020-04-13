© 2021 Connecticut Public

When Will It Be Safe To Go Back In The Water?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
Health experts have released multiple plans that all call for some version of the same thing. We need to conduct widespread testing, trace contacts of the infected, and quarantine those contacts BEFORE we can ease social distancing measures. 

President Trump has formed several task forces to deal with the crisis, some at cross purposes with one another. As a result, governors, former government officials, disease specialists, nonprofits, and even Apple, Google, and Bill Gates have taken charge in the absence of federal leadership. 

We're working our way through this crisis. What role can the humanities play in helping us understand it?

Join Night Owls, a series of philosophical conversations from the University of Chicago, that take place every Thursday evening on Crowdcast. The next conversation will be this Thursday,  4/16, 5-8 pm Central.  They're free and open to the public during the pandemic. You can register here

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Alison Buttenheim is an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and an Associate Director of Penn's Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics. 
  • Yasmeen Abutaleb reports on health policy for The Washington Post 
  • Agnes Callard  is an associate professor of Philosophy at the University of Chicago and a monthly columnist for The Point Magazine and a contributor to The New York Times.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
