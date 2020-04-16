© 2021 Connecticut Public

Grocery Blues: Supermarket Shopping In The Time Of COVID

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
I haven't been grocery shopping in 21 days. The last time I went, March 26, was a harrowing experience.

It was before this particular grocery store, at least, had started limiting the number of customers in the building at a time, before it had made aisles one-way, before it started wiping down carts after each use and providing sanitizing wipes for customers to use.

Staff and customers alike didn't seem to understand just how far six feet is, and the aisles were too narrow to afford that sort of distancing anyway. Fresh meats were in short supply, cleaning products were nowhere to be found, and canned and frozen foods were few and far between.

And so I haven't been back.

This hour, a look at all the things that have upended our expectations of the grocery shopping experience in the time of COVID: Can you really go two or three weeks without getting groceries? Just how nervous should you be about that trip to the grocery store? And finally: Where did all the toilet paper really go, anyway?

GUESTS:

  • Joseph G. Allen - An assistant professor of exposure and assessment science and director of the Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard
  • Marc Fisher - Senior editor at The Washington Post
  • Robert LaBonne Jr. - President and CEO of LaBonne's Markets
  • Ann Maloney - Food reporter and editor at The Washington Post

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
