Health
Science

Learning To Live In The Shadow Of Coronavirus

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 19, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
coronavirus_masks_rck.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Cherry Blossoms Amid Coronavirus

One can't help but wonder if the President understands that getting through this pandemic will not be a quick sprint. 

On Thursday, the Trump Administration announced guidelines for states to begin reopening the economy, with a goal to begin by May 1. On Friday, the President personally encouraged protesters in Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia, to "liberate" their states from onerous social-distancing guidelines imposed by their Democratic governors.  On Saturday, protesters from other states joined the fray. 

Social distancing seems to be flattening the curve but we haven’t yet turned a corner. The U.S. averaged 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 during the five days leading up to Friday, April 17. 

Yet, there’s a good chance the Trump Administration will encourage a partial reopening before we’ve significantly increased testing or set up the infrastructure needed to trace the contacts of the infected.  

How do we continue in the shadow of Coronavirus? 

Also this hour: People with serious illnesses outside of Coronavirus are not coming to hospitals. Where are they? Don't ignore heart symptoms. Here's what to look for. 

We want to hear from you. Call us at (888)-720-9677 or (888)-720-WNPR. 

GUEST:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
