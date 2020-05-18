© 2021 Connecticut Public

Health
Science

Searching For The Holy Grail Of COVID-19

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
vaccine_heather_hazzan_0.jpg
Heather Hazzam
/
Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut will reopen some businesses on May 20, as coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decrease.

This may be good news for business owners and unemployed workers, and for those looking for a glimmer of light at the end of a long tunnel.

It may be scary for people with greater risk for having severe illness from COVID-19 and front-line workers with greater exposure.

The bottom line is that we still don't fully understand this virus. And, not all of the 40 states set to reopen are prepared to scale up the testing, tracing, and isolating necessary to prevent a spike in the curve.

We must remain vigilant in the absence of a vaccine, and the lag time it will take for a spike to emerge.

We talk with a virologist about the search for a vaccine and an emergency doctor about the risks of reopening too early. We want to hear from you too. Call us at 888-720-9677 or 888-720-WNPR.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

