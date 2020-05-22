A Meaningful (Socially Distant) Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance and a day to acknowledge those who serve our country. This hour, what is it like to serve in the military during the coronavirus? How are those deployed, and their families navigating the pandemic?

Later, Commissioner Katie Dykes from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection joins us to discuss how to stay safe if you are heading to the shore this weekend. What does social distancing at the beach look like? Some beaches are open to residents only, and the Governor is only allowing gatherings of five. How are you spending the holiday weekend?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Captain Jamie Cuticello - Domestic Operations Officer in the Army National Guard

Commissioner Katie Dykes - Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (@CTDEEPNews)



Eileen Banisch - Executive Director, Madison Chamber of Commerce (@MadisonCityCoC)



