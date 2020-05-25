The Virus Is Still Here. The Only Thing That's Changed Is That We're Reopening.

The U.S. is on track to reach 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week. Yet, most states began reopening last week using data that may be undercounting how many people are currently infected.

The reopening of some businesses and activities is a step that can lull us to believe that this pandemic is almost behind us. That would be a mistake. The only thing that's changed since March is that we have isolated ourselves from each other enough to let the sick get well before more well people get sick.

The virus will continue to infect us - and we'll infect each other - faster than we can control it if we stop wearing masks or socially distancing.

A vaccine may not emerge for a long time. We can't jump over the scientific obstacles to getting one, no matter how much the President promotes "Operation Warp Speed."

We talk with an epidemiologist and a former musician turned physician, who will talk about his shift from artist to healer. They're not that different.

Gregg Gonsalves is the codirector of the Global Health Justice Partnership at Yale Law School and an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. He also writes a weekly series for The Nation. (@gregggonsalves)

