The Virus Is Still Here. The Only Thing That's Changed Is That We're Reopening.

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
coronavirus_nik_anderson.jpg
Nik Anderson
/
Creative Commons

The U.S. is on track to reach 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week. Yet, most states began reopening last week using data that may be undercounting how many people are currently infected. 

The reopening of some businesses and activities is a step that can lull us to believe that this pandemic is almost behind us. That would be a mistake. The only thing that's changed since March is that we have isolated ourselves from each other enough to let the sick get well before more well people get sick.

The virus will continue to infect us - and we'll infect each other - faster than we can control it if we stop wearing masks or socially distancing.

A vaccine may not emerge for a long time. We can't jump over the scientific obstacles to getting one, no matter how much the President promotes "Operation Warp Speed." 

We talk with an epidemiologist and a former musician turned physician, who will talk about his shift from artist to healer. They're not that different.    

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
