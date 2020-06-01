© 2021 Connecticut Public

Health
Science

The Convergence Of A Pandemic, Police Brutality And Racism

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published June 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
black_lives_matter_gerry_lauzon.jpg
Gerry Lauzon / Creative Commons
/

The pandemic has laid bare how racism in housing, education, employment, and access to health care, disproportionately hurts Black Americans more than White Americans and leads to police brutality against people the police are supposed to protect.

The country is reacting against both the trauma and rage from sustained racism and frustration over a pandemic we can't control. Will the outcry finally lead to lasting change or will we focus on "riots" instead of the underlying problem?

Most states have begun to reopen and many Americans shed their masks and social distancing and their concerns about the virus. Don't be lulled into a false sense of security. The virus hasn't gone away and there's no evidence that warm weather will make it disappear.

GUESTS:

  • Alan Dove is a science journalist with a Ph.D in microbiology, a podcaster, blogger, and a co-host of the podcast "This Week in Virology" (@alandove)
  • Marcus Thompson II is a lead columnist at The Athletic and the author of the biography Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry (@ThompsonScribe)
  • Danielle Kilgo is an assistant professor of journalism in The Media School at Indiana University. She focuses on media coverage of social justice issues and protests.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

