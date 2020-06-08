© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Science

The Facts And The Fiction Of Pandemic

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published June 8, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
Pandemic.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Cherry Blossoms and Coronavirus

A group of health officials gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss infectious disease learn that forty-seven people at an internment camp in Indonesia have died from acute hemorrhagic fever.

This is how Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright, begins his new novel that in many ways, predicts the pandemic we're currently experiencing. He joins us to talk about it. 

Before we get to the fiction of pandemic, we speak with an epidemiologist about the reality of our current pandemic. 

GUESTS: 

  • Michael Mina is an assistant professor of epidemiology and faculty member at the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. (@michaelmina_lab)
  • Lawrence Wright is an author, screenwriter, playwright, and a staff writer for The New Yorker. His book, The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 2007. His most recent book is The End of October, a novel about a pandemic. (@lawrence_wright)

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to today's show. 

Tags

HealthsciencebooksThe ScrambleCoronavirushealth
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content