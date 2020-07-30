© 2021 Connecticut Public

Exploring Our Biological Inheritance: Carl Zimmer On Heredity

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published July 30, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
Chion Wolf
/
WNPR
Inside our genomes, we carry information about our recent ancestors as well as ancient human history. This hour, we talk with science writer Carl Zimmer about his book, She Has Her Mother's Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity. We ask him what our DNA can—and can’t—tell us about where we’re from and who we are.

Have you looked into your own ancestry?

GUEST:

  • Carl Zimmer - New York Times columnist and author of 13 books about science, including She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity

EXCERPT:

Excerpted from She Has Her Mother's Laugh by Carl Zimmer. Copyright © 2018 by Carl Zimmer. Reprinted with permission of Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 8, 2018.

 

 

