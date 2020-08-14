Cancer Answers is hosted by Dr. Anees Chagpar, Associate Professor of Surgical Oncology and Director of The Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and Dr. Francine Foss, Professor of Medical Oncology. The show features a guest cancer specialist who will share the most recent advances in cancer therapy and respond to listeners questions. Myths, facts and advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment are discussed, with a different focus eachweek. Nationally acclaimed specialists in various types of cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment discuss common misconceptions about the disease and respond to questions from the community.Listeners can submit questions to be answered on the program at canceranswers@yale.edu or by leaving a message at (888) 234-4YCC. As a resource, archived programs from 2006 through the present are available in both audio and written versions on the Yale Cancer Center website.
Gene Therapy: The 'Forever Fix' For Genetic Diseases?
With the last decade of the twentieth century came the first clinical trials for a biotechnology known as gene therapy. Since then, how far has gene therapy come? And how far has it left to go?
This hour, we consider these and other questions, and we also hear from you. Were you or was someone close to you diagnosed with a genetic disease? What thoughts or questions do you have about gene therapy and its ongoing advancement?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ricki Lewis, Ph.D. - Science writer and geneticist; she is the author of several books including The Forever Fix: Gene Therapy and the Boy Who Saved It; her weekly blog is called DNA Science (@rickilewis)
- Lori Sames - Mother of Hannah Sames and co-founder of Hannah’s Hope Fund for Giant Axonal Neuropathy (@LoriSames)
- Dr. Robert Burgess, Ph. D. - Professor and director of the Center for Precision Genetics at The Jackson Laboratory, a nonprofit biomedical research institution with several campuses including in Bar Harbor, Maine and Farmington, Connecticut
Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 7, 2019.