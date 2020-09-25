Reports From Recovery: "I'm More Dangerous To White Supremacy Sober"

Addiction affects people of all shapes and sizes. Skin tones and geographic locations. Ages, personalities, and genders. Today, meet two people who are committed to sobriety, and the Chief Clinical Officer at a treatment facility.

This won’t be the last time you hear stories from people in recovery on this show, so if you’d like to tell me your story about what the sober life has been like for you - whether you’re a few days into it, or it’s been decades, whether you’ve stopped using alcohol or meth, heroin or weed, or another drug, tell us your story: CWolf@ctpublic.org.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Lazarus Letcher is a musician, PhD student, and trans activist living on Tiwa Pueblo land in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their writings on sobriety and white supremacy can be found at LazarusLetcher.com

is a musician, PhD student, and trans activist living on Tiwa Pueblo land in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their writings on sobriety and white supremacy can be found at LazarusLetcher.com Alex Helfer is the Chief Clinical Officer at Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan and Wilton, CT, as well as in Chelsea, Chappaqua, and Huntington, NY

is the Chief Clinical Officer at Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan and Wilton, CT, as well as in Chelsea, Chappaqua, and Huntington, NY Josh Hannon is a Harwinton resident currently recovering from alcohol abuse

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.