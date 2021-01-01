Revisiting US In The Time Of Coronavirus

It’s finally 2021. But that line in the calendar doesn’t mean that the pandemic is anywhere near over, so I want to start this year off by looking back at people whom I interviewed in the series that we launched before Audacious.

US in the Time of Coronavirus was a living history of our experience over nine weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.

In this episode, you’ll reconnect with an anxiety expert who tells us about trends he’s seeing in how people have been coping with the pandemic. You’ll hear from a man who was on a breathing machine for two weeks, and you'll hear a woman’s reflections on grief after losing her dad to Covid-19 back in March.

Finally, hear about a half-million dollar arts initiative that is named after an arts advocate who died from complications of the Coronavirus in June.

GUESTS:

Anthony Spina is a West Haven resident who recovered from Coronavirus after being hospitalized for seven weeks

Laura Ganci is a Farmington, CT native working in the restaurant industry in Rhode Island, remembering her dad, Michael Ganci, who died from complications due to Covid-19 in March, 2020

Dr. David Tolin is the Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center & Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, at The Institute of Living in Hartford

Olivia White is an Essex, CT resident who serves on the board of the Edward C. & Ann T. Roberts Foundation and friend of Joyce C. Willis, who died due to the Coronavirus in June of 2020

Carolyn Harris-Burney of Bloomfield, CT, is a founding member of the Black Giving Circle Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and was friends with Joyce Willis for over 45 years

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.