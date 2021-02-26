Reports From Recovery: Life After Heroin

As part of our Reports From Recovery series, today we’re hearing from two women whose heroin addictions shook up their lives, and put them right up close to the edge of existence.

If you’re struggling with addiction, you can find resources at SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration.

GUESTS:

Jaime Wyatt is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter. She’s been sober for over 3 years

Rebecca Allen is the Director of Recovery Support Services at the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), and a former heroin user. She's been in recovery for over 22 years

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.