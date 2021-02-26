© 2021 Connecticut Public

Health
Mental Health

Reports From Recovery: Life After Heroin

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chion Wolf
Published February 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST
Chion Wolf
Magdalena Wosinska
Thomas Russo, CCAR

As part of our Reports From Recovery series, today we’re hearing from two women whose heroin addictions shook up their lives, and put them right up close to the edge of existence.

Click through to hear the first installment of our Reports From Recovery series on alcohol addiction.

If you’re struggling with addiction, you can find resources at SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration.

GUESTS:

  • Jaime Wyatt is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter. She’s been sober for over 3 years
  • Rebecca Allen is the Director of Recovery Support Services at the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), and a former heroin user. She’s been in recovery for over 22 years

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

