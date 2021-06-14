© 2021 Connecticut Public

Health
Mental Health

Living With Grief In A Culture That Doesn't Like To Talk About It

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published June 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
grief_pepbear.jpg
Photo taken by PepBear at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
/
Creative Commons
The grief of a fisherman's widow on the day before his burial, in "The Day Before Parting," Jozef Israels,1862

We don't do grief very well in this country. We don't talk about it, we get uncomfortable around it, and in some mind-twisting way, we hope grief will leave us alone if we pretend it doesn't exist. But that's not how grief works.

Even professionals trained in grief tend to pathologize it when those living in grief don't 'get over it' or 'recover ' from it fast enough. 

Today, a hard look at grief, including how to survive it and how we can all better support those who are living in it.

GUESTS:

  • Nelba Marquez-Greene is the Director for Community Advancement at Central CT State University, a licensed marriage and family therapist, and the founder of the Ana Grace Project. (@Nelba_MG)
  • Megan Devine is a psychotherapist, writer, and grief advocate. She’s the founder of Refuge in Grief and the author of It’s OK That You’re Not Okay: Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand and most recently, How To Carry What Can’t Be Fixed @refugeingrief

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
