Coronavirus Resource Center: What Connecticut Needs To Know

State & Federal Restrictions and Recommendations

On August 5, 2021, it was announced that Connecticut municipal leaders have the option of requiring masks to be worn by everyone in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status within their respective towns and cities. All individuals who are 12 years of age or older and live, work, or attend school in Connecticut are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find more about the State of Connecticut's latest guidelines here .

On July 27, 2021, in response to new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its masking recommendations. The CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates , and also recommended that all students and school staff wear masks in schools this fall. Find the latest guidelines from the CDC here .

The Biden-Harris administration has released a seven-point plan to beat COVID-19, focused on free testing available to all Americans, effective and equitable distribution of vaccines, evidence-based guidance for states and communities on navigating the pandemic, and ensuring the safety of older Americans and other high-risk individuals. Read the Biden-Harris plan to beat COVID-19.

More COVID-19 Resources

Distance Learning Resources

While Connecticut has reopened schools full time, part of that plan involves hybrid learning models, using both in-person and at-home classes. Below are resources available to both children and parents, as well as educators, to help encourage distance learning, as Connecticut's classrooms continue to be reimagined.

Department of Education: The Connecticut Department of Education has shared helpful resources for families and educators, reflecting the latest state guidance for continued learning.

Thinkalong.org: Using trusted source materials from PBS, NPR and local public media stations, Thinkalong is a free program that helps students think critically about media, develop informed opinions, and practice respectful, civil discourse.

PBS Learning Media: CPTV and PBS have curated FREE, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more for teachers.

PBS Kids: The CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 channel provides PBS Kids’ high-quality content is available to all children and caregivers on a platform and at a time that works for them, including prime time, weekends, and other out-of-school times when they are most likely to tune in. The live stream includes a first-of-its kind integrated games feature, enabling children to toggle between a PBS Kids show and an activity that extends learning – all in one seamless digital experience.

Get more educational (and entertaining!) learn-at-home resources for students, families, and educators from Learn At Home from Connecticut Public.