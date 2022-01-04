Mental Health Resources

Readjusting to In-Person Interactions

In January 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations for in-person interactions, including both small and large gatherings, and how to help make them safer. Learn about these recommendations here.

The American Psychological Association (APA) notes that readjustment to in-person interactions, especially after long periods without them, can be stressful for some, and offers advice for how to feel more comfortable.

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) also offers tips for easing “re-entry anxiety.”

NPR’s Life Kit addresses these anxieties as well in a story called “Do We Even Know How to Socialize Anymore?”.

Children are also dealing with the changes brought by the pandemic and their aftermath. The CDC offers a downloadable activity book called “Coping After a Disaster,” designed to offer parents and educators a way to talk to kids about how to cope following a pandemic or other kind of disaster.

Managing Stress

Whether it's concern for your health or the health of loved ones, changes to routine, or the number of unknowns that have stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak, there are a number of things happening which can affect stress levels and mental health. Everyone copes with stress in their own way, but below are some best practices and useful resources to help cope with stress caused by coronavirus.

The CDC's advice on coping with stress.

The National Institute of Mental Health has many resources to help manage stress, fear, and anxiety regarding coronavirus.

The Community Child Guidance Clinic (CCGC) offers tips on helping children manage their emotions during stressful times.

More tips to help fight coronavirus anxiety.

Staying Connected (While Social Distancing)

Whether it's video conferences for work, virtual hang outs with friends, or Face Timing with parents, grandparents, and relatives, there are many ways to stay connected, even when we physically can't see others.

This profile from NPR offers great insight on being alone, but not lonely.

Older people and those with pre-existent medical conditions are believed to be at higher risk of complications due to coronavirus. AARP has shared some best practices for how those most at risk can cope with isolation.

Here are 5 tips on how grandparents can stay connected with their grandchildren while social distancing.

It's important to stay up to date with the latest information from health and government officials, as recommendations and restrictions are always in flux. Read the latest rules and recommendations.