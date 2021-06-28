Healthy people. Healthy business.

Funded by Access Health CT Small Business

Frequently, access to health care has been difficult for many people, particularly employees of small businesses. Hear true stories from small business owners about their decision to offer health insurance to their employees and also hear from employees who have benefitted from this decision.

Salvatore Marino, Small Business Owner

As Owner of SM Mechanical Services in Glastonbury, it was an easy choice to make to provide my team with the option of Health Care. Being a family-owned company, we strive to take care of our employees as if they are family of our own.

LeeAnn Reynolds

LeeAnn Reynolds is the Director of Operations at Peklava LLC, where she handles accounting, analytics, advertising, and other day-to-day tasks. She knew that having health insurance was important to her because keeping your body healthy is one of the basic steps to living a happy life.