As Connecticut's elected officials respond to the recent flooding, they are also grappling with the reality that storms are growing in frequency and intensity.
The New York Times' Carlos Lozada joins us to discuss what we can learn about politics by reading.

Everdeen Mason and Joel Fagliano, from The New York Times talk about the joy of solving puzzles and how they make The Crossword, The Mini, Spelling Bee, Connections and more.
- CT politicians at DNC are thinking about more than this election. Their eyes are on '26, '30 and '32
- CT recommends cellphone restrictions in schools
- Expelled Yale student sues women's groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court
- CT Dems at DNC see parallels to Obama era – and new energy
- At DNC, 'Ragin' Cajun' James Carville urges CT Democrats to accept dissent
- Greenwich and New Haven hotel workers ready to strike over labor conditions
- Following storm that left 2 dead, CT governor submits federal emergency declaration
- A rare sighting at the Democratic convention: A Republican who's supporting Harris. (He's from CT)
- Here's a meteorologist's perspective on the intense storms that flooded CT
A discovery of family treasures launches an exploration of a visionary inventor’s life.
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
The legacy of exclusionary zoning and redlining imposed a divide we see in our state’s current housing crisis. Towns and cities are segregated by race and class because of systemic barriers. Witness the struggle of those fighting for change.
