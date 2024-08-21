© 2024 Connecticut Public

Flood damage on Labored Road, Oxford, Connecticut seen on August 19, 2024 after heavy rains caused massive flooding the night before. Eversource workers asses the road which was half washed away before deciding to turn around.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
News
Connecticut grapples with the effects of climate change and the impact on aging infrastructure
Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson
As Connecticut's elected officials respond to the recent flooding, they are also grappling with the reality that storms are growing in frequency and intensity.
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., addresses the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024
Shahrzad Rasekh
/
CT Mirror
News
In DNC speech, CT's Chris Murphy focuses on borders, not guns
Lisa Hagen
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2024.
Shahrzad Rasekh
/
CT Mirror
News
Walz cheered at DNC by Dems — including CT’s Lamont, Courtney
Lisa Hagen
FILE: As their lances splinter, Michelle Kleber as “Lady Ellory” and Kelsey Horlick as “Lady Laoghaire” (l-r) perform a joust during the Connecticut Renaissance Faire at Lebanon County Fairground.
Mark Mirko
/
Hartford Courant
News
From skillet-toss contests to garlic fests, CT's festival season nears. Check out these 30 events
Shanice Rhule
Treasurer Erick Russell and Comptroller Sean Scanlon smile as Sen. Amy Klobuchar calls them rising stars. At left is Luke Bronin, the former Hartford mayor.
  1. CT politicians at DNC are thinking about more than this election. Their eyes are on '26, '30 and '32
  2. CT recommends cellphone restrictions in schools
  3. Expelled Yale student sues women's groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court
  4. CT Dems at DNC see parallels to Obama era – and new energy
  5. At DNC, 'Ragin' Cajun' James Carville urges CT Democrats to accept dissent
  6. Greenwich and New Haven hotel workers ready to strike over labor conditions
  7. Following storm that left 2 dead, CT governor submits federal emergency declaration
  8. A rare sighting at the Democratic convention: A Republican who's supporting Harris. (He's from CT)
  9. Here's a meteorologist's perspective on the intense storms that flooded CT

Beyond the Bolex
Beyond the Bolex
A discovery of family treasures launches an exploration of a visionary inventor’s life.
A Boston (R)Evolution
A Boston (R)Evolution
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:25:54
Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated
Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated
The legacy of exclusionary zoning and redlining imposed a divide we see in our state’s current housing crisis. Towns and cities are segregated by race and class because of systemic barriers. Witness the struggle of those fighting for change.
