Connecticut Public

Newtown's memorial to the 26 children and educators killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is now open to the public.
- CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
- Fairfield recount gives CT House Democrats a 98th seat
- Kosta Diamantis’ grievance against top Lamont officials dismissed
- First snow of the season arrives in Connecticut
- CT Governor Lamont calls for an extension of the gas tax holiday and free bus service
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we investigate how words change when they enter our discourse. How they acquire new meanings or sometimes even lose their meanings.
On Election Day, Connecticut residents voted yes to early voting. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about what early voting might look like in our state, and hear from Secretary of the State Elect, Stephanie Thomas.
Once a COVID testing provider for CT, the public company is now shedding costly operations in pursuit of profit.
Frankie & Johnny: Nov. 11, 2022. Topics this week include a roundup of the 2022 midterm elections, early voting constitutional amendment passing in Connecticut, and Alex Jones ordered to pay a half a billion dollars more to Sandy Hook plaintiffs. And a Happy Veterans Day to service members.
A widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend on as they try to put on as much weight as possible to prepare for winter hibernation.
In a new study, researchers found that deer-vehicle collisions peaked in October and November, partly due to both daylight saving time and deer mating season.
A new community crisis response team is coming to New Haven to help first responders handle certain non-violent interventions.
Frankie & Johnny: Oct. 28, 2022. Our pre-Halloween editon includes election updates, penalties for Infowars' Alex Jones, and injury ‘horror’ for UConn women’s basketball.
WAMU Visuals Editor Tyrone Turner pairs images to capture the connection he felt to his birthplace — the coastal regions of southeastern Louisiana — while visiting the western coast of Antarctica.
The beautiful game has inspired some beautiful writing: Two experts share their lists of essential reading as the 2022 World Cup prepares to kick off in Qatar.
In Chad, one of the continent's poorest countries, rising food and fuel prices — and drought — have left many hungry and unable to afford the limited food that is for sale.
After my commentary about Dave Chappelle's turn on Saturday Night Live, a flood of hateful and personal invective erupted. But what do they think the job of a critic is?
Climate anxiety is on the rise in younger generations, as they face inheriting a hotter planet. Here's their advice on how to cope with those feelings.
Some credit cards advertised by hospitals lure in patients with rosy promises of convenient, low-interest payments on big bills. But interest rates soar if you can't quickly pay off the loan.
