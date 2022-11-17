© 2022 Connecticut Public

Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
News
The sound of children playing told Newtown officials they had found a Sandy Hook memorial site
John Henry Smith
Newtown's memorial to the 26 children and educators killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is now open to the public.
Secretary of the State candidates (from left to right) Stephanie Thomas (D) and Dominic Rapini (R) debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the University of Hartford, Lincoln Theater in West Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
News
Incoming state election boss suggests up to 5 days of early voting in CT, but lawmakers must approve
Matt Dwyer
VACCINE-02-06-2021_JA_1048a.jpg
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
News
Connecticut ‘hero pay’ applicants could get a quarter of every dollar promised, unless lawmakers act
Jeff Cohen
The Yale campus is quiet on March 11, 2020, as the school is on spring break. The university plans to shift classes online after the break ends to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
News
Yale Law School to pull out of U.S. News & World Report ranking, citing 'flawed' methodology
Catherine Shen
Latest News
IMG_1946.jpg
  1. CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
  2. Fairfield recount gives CT House Democrats a 98th seat
  3. Kosta Diamantis’ grievance against top Lamont officials dismissed
  4. First snow of the season arrives in Connecticut
  5. CT Governor Lamont calls for an extension of the gas tax holiday and free bus service
LATEST CONNECTICUT NEWS
NPR TOP STORIES
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
COVIC Vaccine Clinic
  1. Connecticut children 5 and up eligible for new COVID-19 booster while just half are vaccinated
  2. Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
  3. Expect an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases, Connecticut’s public health expert warns