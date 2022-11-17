© 2023 Connecticut Public

AAPI CA Mass Shooting Vigil
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
News
At Hartford gathering, a show of solidarity with AAPI community after Monterey Park shooting
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
People gathered in Hartford to remember the victims of a mass shooting in southern California – and to show solidarity with the Asian American community.
Yale Center For British Art
View Pictures
/
Universal Images Group Editorial via Getty
News
Yale Center for British Art will close next month for a nearly year-long renovation
Ray Hardman
Mount Aery Baptist Church Cooling Center
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
News
New England sees record heat in 2022, as nation faces $165 billion in annual climate disaster damage
Michayla Savitt
LEGO Moving
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
News
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Latest News
Man Checking His Blood Glucose with a Home Glucometer Test Kit to Manage Diabetes
  CT Medicare enrollees could see savings under insulin price cap
  State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
  Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year's mayoral election
  Food-to-fertilizer among Connecticut governor's plans for waste management overhaul
  New arenas put spotlight on Connecticut college hockey
Recent News
LATEST CONNECTICUT NEWS
