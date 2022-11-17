Connecticut Public

People gathered in Hartford to remember the victims of a mass shooting in southern California – and to show solidarity with the Asian American community.
New England sees record heat in 2022, as nation faces $165 billion in annual climate disaster damage
- CT Medicare enrollees could see savings under insulin price cap
- State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
- Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election
- Food-to-fertilizer among Connecticut governor’s plans for waste management overhaul
- New arenas put spotlight on Connecticut college hockey
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we investigate how words change when they enter our discourse. How they acquire new meanings or sometimes even lose their meanings.
On Election Day, Connecticut residents voted yes to early voting. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about what early voting might look like in our state, and hear from Secretary of the State Elect, Stephanie Thomas.
New London’s City Council has approved $40 million for construction on a new community center. The project is expected to begin in the next two months.
A new art exhibit opening in Bridgeport, Connecticut puts the history of democracy side-by-side with urban planning practices like redlining.
Connecticut Republicans are proposing to reduce the cost of electricity by removing state taxes and surcharges from customer invoices.
Analysts say General Fund will close with a $3.1 billion surplus next June, a 14% cushion.
UConn’s athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year. The school says the increase can be attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie.
The Town of Stonington has received over $700,000 in federal funding to help replace and repair two of their wastewater pumping stations.