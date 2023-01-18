© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD1.jpg
Mara Hoplamazian
/
NHPR
News
‘You can’t plow a puddle’: How warmer winters are changing snowplowing
Mara Hoplamazian
Harold Davis just bought a new snowplow. He’s spent this winter hoping for colder temperatures so he can use it.
Suburban Streets in Fall in Stamford, CT.
halbergman / Getty Images
/
E+
News
Pandemic fuels massive growth in Connecticut home sales
Emily Caminiti
The St. Louis skyline is seen on the horizon beyond Monks Mound at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, Illinois in 2019. Monks Mound is the largest prehistoric earthen construction in the Americas, containing an estimated 22 million cubic feet of earth with a base covering more than 14 acres.
Daniel Acker
/
The Washington Post via Getty Images
News
CT archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a massive Midwestern Indigenous city
Kelsey Hubbard
UConn flags are run across the court by cheerleaders
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
News
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22
The Associated Press
Advertiser
Latest News
  1. Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
  2. CT tax receipts surge as Lamont prepares new tax-cutting plan
  3. Connecticut COVID data: Your town's infection rate, hospitalizations & vaccinations
  4. $700,000 bolsters Stonington, CT sewer repairs to avoid pricier overhaul
  5. Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
Talk Shows and Podcasts
LATEST CONNECTICUT NEWS
Load More

Sign up for our daily Your Start newsletter delivered every morning
NPR TOP STORIES
Load More
NENC - New England News Collaborative
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
Dr. James Samuel Pope walks from his office to the ICU at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on January 18, 2022.
  1. Long COVID researchers in CT to get part of $10 million in federal funding
  2. The week in CT news: Recreational cannabis, baby bivalent boosters, Randy Cox settlement talks
  3. The triple-demic is here