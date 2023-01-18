Connecticut Public

Harold Davis just bought a new snowplow. He’s spent this winter hoping for colder temperatures so he can use it.
Advertiser
- Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
- How will the hard-right Republicans in Congress wield their newfound power?
- The Accountability Project is expanding!
- As its only remaining elected officials depart, Haiti reaches a breaking point
- 'Saint Omer' is a complex courtroom drama about much more than the murder at hand
Advertiser
Latest News
- Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
- CT tax receipts surge as Lamont prepares new tax-cutting plan
- Connecticut COVID data: Your town's infection rate, hospitalizations & vaccinations
- $700,000 bolsters Stonington, CT sewer repairs to avoid pricier overhaul
- Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
Talk Shows and Podcasts
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we investigate how words change when they enter our discourse. How they acquire new meanings or sometimes even lose their meanings.
-
On Election Day, Connecticut residents voted yes to early voting. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about what early voting might look like in our state, and hear from Secretary of the State Elect, Stephanie Thomas.
LATEST CONNECTICUT NEWS
-
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives.
-
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s coffers have been swelled with $30 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act money approved by state lawmakers last November, and another $20 million from the federal omnibus spending package passed by Congress last December.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide.
-
This is the first time the water utility has asked the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for a rate increase since it was acquired by the region’s largest power company, Eversource, in 2017. But the company did raise its standard service rates for customers twice last year.
-
The Westfield South Shore mall on Long Island and the Westfield Trumbull mall in Connecticut were sold for $196 million last week, much to the surprise of local employees.
-
Despite dressing just eight players Tuesday night and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, Uconn beat Butler 80-47.
Sign up for our daily Your Start newsletter delivered every morning
NPR TOP STORIES
-
The 631 lots include mid-century modern furniture, an assortment of office supplies, high-end kitchen appliances and company memorabilia. The de facto fire sale lasted for 27 hours.
-
Coastal and politically progressive states have passed stronger paid sick and family leave policies than many states with larger rural populations.
-
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
-
Two power substations were damaged in early December, knocking out power for tens of thousands. The latest shooting did not cause any outages, the utility said.
-
The Englewood Public Library is the second library in Colorado to have to close its doors due to meth contamination.
-
For nearly a century, jazz musicians have debated what gives songs that propulsive, groovy feel that makes you want to move with the music. The secret may lie in subtle nuances in a soloist's timing.