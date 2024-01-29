For Kids
Are you a kid? Do you have questions? Are both those answers YES? Then you’re in the right spot! Check out our website and explore the different games, activities and tasks all designed to meet you where YOU are!
Valentine's Day is on Wednesday, February 14th! This time of year, we celebrate love, friendship, and kindness with friends and family. Spread the love this week with these Valentine’s Day crafts and activities!
Premiering on February 5th, Lyla in the Loop is a hilariously engaging show for children 4-8 to practice creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills! Lyla and her friends and family love to use their imagination and creativity to solve problems in their community!
With all this snow on the ground and cold weather, you may be feeling that winter blues. Luckily, this week’s Learning Snacks Newsletter is here, with online games and teachable moments for all ages!
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum is all about famous heroes of history! Children join Xavier, his little sister, Yadina, and his best friend Brad as they travel back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures. This week, we celebrate Xavier Riddle and the amazing history he shares with us all!
is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
Learning SnacksThe third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This day honors the life and legacy of the civil rights advocate and occurs close to his birthday. It is also the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a national day of service. So on the 15th, do something kind for others!
Learning SnacksThis week, it’s all about gaming. Video games, pretend play, and more! PBS Kids offers a wide variety of educational, digital games for children to practice their math, literacy, and fine motor skills. Interact with your favorite characters in a brand new way!
Learning SnacksRing in the new year with PBS Kids! A new year means new ambitions, goals, and new beginnings. Make the best of this fresh start while celebrating all the amazing memories from 2023!
Learning SnacksThe holidays are here! Winter breaks are about to begin and it's time to enjoy family traditions. No matter what you celebrate, PBS Kids has tips and tricks to help make this holiday season extra special.
Learning SnacksWinter is here! December 21st is the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice. During the winter solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, resulting in the shortest day of sunlight. Celebrate winter weather this week with crafts, books, videos, and more!
Learning SnacksWe made it to the holidays! Time to celebrate family, friendship, and spread some cheer. This time of year can sometimes feel stressful, but make sure to take a moment this week to relax and enjoy the season.
