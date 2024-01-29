© 2024 Connecticut Public

at-home-learning-for-kids.jpg

For Kids

Are you a kid? Do you have questions? Are both those answers YES? Then you’re in the right spot! Check out our website and explore the different games, activities and tasks all designed to meet you where YOU are!

    Learning Snacks - Spread the Love! Valentine's Day
      Spread the Love! Valentine's Day Crafts and Activities
      Valentine's Day is on Wednesday, February 14th! This time of year, we celebrate love, friendship, and kindness with friends and family. Spread the love this week with these Valentine’s Day crafts and activities!
    Meet Lyla! New PBS Kids Show: Lyla in the Loop
      Meet Lyla! New PBS Kids Show: Lyla in the Loop
      Premiering on February 5th, Lyla in the Loop is a hilariously engaging show for children 4-8 to practice creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills! Lyla and her friends and family love to use their imagination and creativity to solve problems in their community!
    Learning Snacks: Online Safety and Holocaust Remembrance
      Online Safety and Holocaust Remembrance
      With all this snow on the ground and cold weather, you may be feeling that winter blues. Luckily, this week’s Learning Snacks Newsletter is here, with online games and teachable moments for all ages!
    Learning Snacks: Time Travel Through History and Science with Xavier Riddle
      Time Travel Through History and Science with Xavier Riddle!
      Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum is all about famous heroes of history! Children join Xavier, his little sister, Yadina, and his best friend Brad as they travel back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures. This week, we celebrate Xavier Riddle and the amazing history he shares with us all!
    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    MEET LYLA
    PBS Kids - Podcasts
    molly-of-denali-logo.png
    Molly of Denali
    pinkalicious_logo.png
    Pinkalicious
    odd-squad-logo.png
    Odd Squad


    Learning Snacks - Honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr
      Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
      The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This day honors the life and legacy of the civil rights advocate and occurs close to his birthday. It is also the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a national day of service. So on the 15th, do something kind for others!
    Play Along with PBS Kids
      Play Along with PBS Kids!
      This week, it’s all about gaming. Video games, pretend play, and more! PBS Kids offers a wide variety of educational, digital games for children to practice their math, literacy, and fine motor skills. Interact with your favorite characters in a brand new way!
    Learning Snacks - Countdown to 2024
      Countdown to 2024!
      Ring in the new year with PBS Kids! A new year means new ambitions, goals, and new beginnings. Make the best of this fresh start while celebrating all the amazing memories from 2023!
    Learning Snacks - Holidays
      Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright!
      The holidays are here! Winter breaks are about to begin and it's time to enjoy family traditions. No matter what you celebrate, PBS Kids has tips and tricks to help make this holiday season extra special.
    • Young at heart Latin American grandfather sitting on sofa with dog and young grandson playing video game.
      Celebrating Winter Weather!
      Winter is here! December 21st is the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice. During the winter solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, resulting in the shortest day of sunlight. Celebrate winter weather this week with crafts, books, videos, and more!
    Learning Snacks - Hanukkah and new holiday episodes
      Celebrating Hanukkah and New Holiday Episodes!
      We made it to the holidays! Time to celebrate family, friendship, and spread some cheer. This time of year can sometimes feel stressful, but make sure to take a moment this week to relax and enjoy the season.
