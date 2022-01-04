From birth to age 5, our children’s brains are rapidly developing and building the neural networks that will shape their futures in profound ways. We—their community and caregivers — can help babies to build strong brains through all the ways we interact and care for them: Love them. Talk with them. Sing with them. Read to them. And show them the world.

A baby’s brain is truly amazing—forming a million new brain cell connections every second! How well a baby’s brain develops depends on the interactions and care it receives.

The first 5 years of life are critically important for building the foundation of the brain that will support a lifetime of learning, loving and living.

Every time you care for a young child, your words, your hugs, your smile, and your love form the structure on which a child builds its future.

Little Wonders is created and produced by the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

Download the Little Wonders Family Flyer or visit Connecticut's Office of Early Childhood to access more information on your child’s development.

Watch for Little Wonders on our PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, on CPTV and on Youtube.