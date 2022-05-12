Leadership Giving

Connecticut Public’s Leadership Givers are passionate about our mission, and share our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connect the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.
Leadership Givers are our most generous donors, supporting Connecticut Public with single gifts of $1,000 or more annually, and enabling us to be Connecticut’s most trusted, statewide public media source for fact-based journalism, fascinating conversations, informational resources, children’s programming and high-quality storytelling on TV, radio and digital platforms.
About Connecticut Public
Public is at the center of all we do. As Connecticut’s only statewide PBS and NPR affiliate, we provide free, essential media services for curious people who live, work and play in Connecticut.
Over 1 million people turn to Connecticut Public each week for news and information that provides context to the headlines, educational programming that informs and inspires learners of all ages, and intelligent, compelling and entertaining storytelling.
Connecticut Public’s broadcast signals serve the entire state of Connecticut, as well as areas of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. We reach beyond the airwaves via digital platforms that include web, mobile apps, OTT streaming, podcasts, email and social media.
As an independent, community-supported nonprofit, Connecticut Public is not beholden to shareholders or advertisers. We exist, quite simply, because of the donors who invest in our work, value the services we provide. We are thankful to the individuals and foundations who support our work in the present, and enable us to make bold plans for the future of public media.
Why Support Public Media?
Democracy thrives with the free and transparent flow of information and the engagement of citizens on every level. Today, we confront a radically changing environment with an alarming reduction of local news reporting in communities across the state; a seismic shift in how people consume content beyond radio and television to digital and online; and the pressing need to provide programming that responds to the interests of diverse and younger audiences across the state and region.
Connecticut Public recognizes the magnitude of these challenges — and the unique opportunity and responsibility of community-supported public media to respond. We are committed to rebuilding trust in local journalism and to highlighting the diversity of voice and perspective that contributes to stronger, more vibrant and healthier communities.
Strategic Funding Priorities
Become A Leadership Giver
Leadership Giving starts with a single annual gift of $1,000. We are pleased to accept gifts made by check or credit card, as one-time gifts or as pledges, through monthly installments or through Donor Advised Funds and other giving methods. The benefits available to Leadership Giving donors vary with your level of support.
Join Our Visionary Society By Making A Legacy Gift
Connecticut Public's Visionary Society recognizes the visionary leadership of donors who have made provisions in their estate plans to power the future of public media, and enrich the lives of generations to come, through a legacy gift.
We’re Here to Help. Let’s Talk About the Impact Your Gift Can Make
Connecticut Public’s Institutional Advancement team supports the mission of Connecticut Public by creating meaningful relationships with donors and grantors to align their passions and interests with Connecticut Public funding priorities. We welcome you to contact a member of our team.
Why I Support Connecticut Public
"Connecticut Public serves a purpose that is unique in our state: offering outreach, information and connection to the community with arts, entertainment, education and timely and accurate news. No other organization fills the niche that Connecticut Public does, right in our own back yard. We are proud to be associated with Connecticut Public and will continue to support their vital work for years to come."