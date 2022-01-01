Annual Message
Welcome to the Connecticut Public Annual Message archive. In recent years, we have begun producing an annual report for our supporters and advocates to read, experience and enjoy. The report highlights accomplishments, challenges overcome, remarkable events and compelling plans for the future. It is our most comprehensive annual review of the where, why and how of Connecticut Public. We hope you’ll spend some time with us reflecting on all you have helped Connecticut Public achieve.
For a size adjustable version, download the 2022 Annual Message PDF
Why I Support Connecticut Public
"Connecticut Public serves a purpose that is unique in our state: offering outreach, information and connection to the community with arts, entertainment, education and timely and accurate news. No other organization fills the niche that Connecticut Public does, right in our own back yard. We are proud to be associated with Connecticut Public and will continue to support their vital work for years to come."