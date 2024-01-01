2023 Annual Report

You Are Connecticut Public

2023 has been another amazing year for Connecticut Public. We recently took time to listen to members, donors, volunteers and friends share what they appreciate about Connecticut Public and why we are an important part of their lives.

Many mentioned The Civility Initiative, our commitment to helping advance civility across Connecticut through journalism, storytelling, events and special programs.

Trustworthy, reliable journalism was another common theme. Many are devoted listeners, readers and followers of our news and reporting. Our investigative journalism team for The Accountability Project is a great example of the integrity and research rigor we bring to in-depth, investigative reports.

The New England News Collaborative was also top of mind. The news and stories coming out of this 9-station regional consortium on topics such as climate change, the environment and our relationship to the outdoors are capturing the attention of Connecticut audiences.

Many told us they are loyal viewers and listeners to PBS and NPR news, programs and podcasts such as PBS NewsHour, Masterpiece, Morning Edition, All Things Considered and many more. And PBS Kids shows like Daniel Tiger, Alma's Way, Wild Kratts and Odd Squad are as popular as ever with their kids and grandkids.

Have I mentioned how many said they routinely listen to one or more of our locally hosted shows such as Audacious with Chion Wolf, The Colin McEnroe Show, Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean, The Wheelhouse with Frankie Graziano and Where We Live with Catherine Shen?