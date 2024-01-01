2023 Annual Report

Connecticut Public 2023
report for our community
2023 has been another amazing year for Connecticut Public. We recently took time to listen to members, donors, volunteers and friends share what they appreciate about Connecticut Public and why we are an important part of their lives.
Many mentioned The Civility Initiative, our commitment to helping advance civility across Connecticut through journalism, storytelling, events and special programs.
Trustworthy, reliable journalism was another common theme. Many are devoted listeners, readers and followers of our news and reporting. Our investigative journalism team for The Accountability Project is a great example of the integrity and research rigor we bring to in-depth, investigative reports.
The New England News Collaborative was also top of mind. The news and stories coming out of this 9-station regional consortium on topics such as climate change, the environment and our relationship to the outdoors are capturing the attention of Connecticut audiences.
Many told us they are loyal viewers and listeners to PBS and NPR news, programs and podcasts such as PBS NewsHour, Masterpiece, Morning Edition, All Things Considered and many more. And PBS Kids shows like Daniel Tiger, Alma's Way, Wild Kratts and Odd Squad are as popular as ever with their kids and grandkids.
Have I mentioned how many said they routinely listen to one or more of our locally hosted shows such as Audacious with Chion Wolf, The Colin McEnroe Show, Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean, The Wheelhouse with Frankie Graziano and Where We Live with Catherine Shen?
In a time when media is struggling to compete for attention and newsrooms are shrinking, Connecticut Public has been growing. In August 2023, our audience was up 10% YoY, a direct result of our efforts to grow local news and stories and expand to over 60 digital platforms.
The 2023 Report for Our Community you're holding in your hands or looking at on a screen is our expression of thanks to all those who took the time to tell us what Connecticut Public means to you. Thank you for watching, listening, streaming, following, liking, e-mailing, browsing and reading what we take great care to create for you every day. There is a breadth and depth in all we do, and it is a reflection of you. Together, we are Connecticut Public.
Thank you for sharing your feedback, appreciation and hopes for Connecticut Public's future. We invite you to continue with us in the year to come.
Connecticut Public’s Civility Initiative garnered momentum in 2023. We appreciated the support our viewers, listeners and followers expressed for the important role we play in serving as a convener, a partner, and an unbiased source of information to advance civil dialogue. You encouraged us to continue providing opportunities for people from all walks of life to come together – drawn by their commonalities and not their differences.
Disrupted show host Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean, Connecticut Public President Mark G. Contreras and Fairfield County Advisory Committee Member Marie Rossi talk with a guest at a Mix & Mingle event at Aquila’s Nest Vineyard in Sandy Hook in September 2023.
Beginning in 2022, Connecticut Public became more intentional about deepening our coverage of Fairfield County through the Fairfield County Expansion Project, and we increased our commitment to expanding relationships with the community through growing our news team, fostering new partnerships and engaging communities through local events.
If you haven’t watched it yet, Connecticut Public’s Mini Docs is an all-new original video series created and produced by Connecticut Public’s award-winning visuals team. Featuring everyday people and striking visuals, we explore our state’s identity through the hearts and minds of the people who live here. These short and powerful videos amplify stories and voices you rarely hear on other media outlets.
In early 2023, Connecticut Public began committing itself and its resources to elevating and connecting Latino communities through our Latino Expansion Initiative. We’ve been holding grassroots listening events and prioritizing Latino Communities Reporting while building partnerships with Latino groups and media organizations like GFR Media, publishers of El Nuevo Dia and Primera Hora (the largest newspapers in Puerto Rico), Identidad Latina, La Voz, Factchequeado and others. Check out the Latino section of the Connecticut Public website and Noticias, where at least five impactful stories of interest to Latinos in Connecticut are posted in Spanish each week.through local events.
Nearly every person we interviewed told us that truth in journalism is more important than ever. The rise of the Internet, social media and financial pressures on commercial news organizations have brought about an alarming decline in the quality and quantity of local news. At Connecticut Public, we take these declines seriously and, instead of contributing to the problem, we have taken a firm stand on facts supported by data, research and multi-source information verification. Our audiences recognize that truth is found in the work of The Accountability Project, our investigative journalism team dedicated to holding powerful leaders, governments, agencies, businesses and organizations accountable.
JIM HADDADIN, Investigative Editor for The Accountability Project, is an experienced and award-winning investigative producer. Investigative Reporter BRIA LLOYD has also brought experience and awardwinning journalism to Connecticut Public’s investigative team.
The New England News Collaborative is being noticed by Connecticut audiences for new and expanded reporting focused on climate change, the outdoors and the environment. A growing media presence, the 9-station collaborative of the region’s top public media organizations produces stories on topics like climate change and the environment, the economy, health, racial equity and immigration, culture, politics and more. Our new video series, Conexión: Rooted in New England’s Outdoors, tells first-person stories on how spending time outdoors inspires deeper connections with others, one’s heritage and nature itself. Our recently launched Instagram channel Our New England invites audiences to explore nature and the outdoors and share their experiences with all of us.
Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) attract thousands of viewers and listeners every day. And our audiences have their favorite news programs, talk shows and podcasts that show up at the top of our ratings week after week.
We recently launched our first OTT (Over The Top) application. Look for Connecticut Public+ on Roku, Apple TV+ and Fire TV.
CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
Officers
- Yvette Meléndez, Chair
- Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO
- George Norfleet, Vice Chair
- Meg Sakellarides, Treasurer*
- Connie Weaver, Secretary
- Radha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Treasurer
-
- *Officer of the Corporation, not a Trustee
Board of Trustees
- Kenneth R. Alleyne, MD
- Thomas Barnes
- Mitra Best
- Jennifer Gerarda Brown
- John R. Burbank
- Gregory Butler
- Mark G. Contreras
- Melissa Fensterstock
- Paul FitzPatrick
- Jeffrey A. Flaks
- Jeffrey S. Hoffman
- Aedhmar Hynes
- Peter G. Kelly
- Antoine Lewis
- Yvette Meléndez
- George Norfleet
- Michael Price
- Radha Radhakrishnan
- Eugene M. Salorio
- Catalina Samper-Horak
- Joel Vengco
- Connie Weaver
- E. Roger Williams
Senior Leadership Team
- Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO
- Joe Coss, Senior Vice President, Operations and Business Development
- Deanna Fox, Chief Underwriting Officer
- Lauren Komrosky, Chief Digital Officer
- Lucy Nalpathanchil, Vice President, Community Engagement
- Sonja Pasquantonio, Vice President, Human Resources, Training and Development
- Meg Sakellarides, Chief Financial Officer
- Catie Talarski, Chief Content Officer (Interim)
- Deidre Tavera, Chief Development Officer
Community Advisory Board
- Linda Cavanaugh, Chair, Farmington, CT
- Bill Seymour, Vice Chair, Glastonbury, CT
- Susan Daniels, Secretary, Essex, CT
- Mike Burns, Woodbridge, CT
- Kathye Cipes, West Hartford, CT
- Claire Dalidowitz, Kensington, CT
- Gwendolyn Edwards, Norwalk, CT
- James Hoyne, Enfield, CT
- Patsy Johnson, South Windham, CT
- Llyn Kaimowitz, West Hartford, CT
- Agnes Quinones, Meriden, CT
- Natasha Samuels, Manchester, CT
- Hank Savin, New London, CT
- Lauren Shafer, West Simsbury, CT
- Dan Smolnik, Hamden, CT
- Leanne Zalewski, New Britain, CT
Connecticut Public
1049 Asylum Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105-2411
ctpublic.org
please contact:
Deidre M. Tavera
Chief Development Officer
860.275.7275
dtavera@ctpublic.org