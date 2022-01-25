Core Programming

Connecticut Public has a long history of delivering content that informs, educates and inspires — on radio, TV and now on digital platforms, and we continue to build on that legacy.

LOCAL TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS (CPTV)

Connecticut Public produces original programs with a local focus to bring our diverse audience content they care about such as CUTLINE, our public affairs program, Where ART Thou, Restaurant Road Trip and Re:Source:ful, and we work with independent producers to acquire programs of special local interest.

LOCAL RADIO PROGRAMS & PODCASTS (WNPR)

Our local, award-winning radio programs bring unique voices and fascinating conversations to Connecticut’s airwaves and to podcasting devices everywhere, including: Where We Live ; The Colin McEnroe Show; Audacious; Disrupted and Seasoned.

PBS

We are proud to be Connecticut’s statewide provider of the PBS programs that have set a standard of excellence for more than 50 years, including favorites like Masterpiece, Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots, Frontline, the PBS NEWSHour and historic documentaries from filmmakers like Ken Burns (The Civil War, Baseball, Muhammed Ali, Benjamin Franklin), Henry Louis Gates (The Black Church, The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross) and Independent Lens. PBS pioneered the DIY-program genre and brings us classic shows about cooking, crafting, homebuilding, travel and adventure programs that open up whole new worlds and invite us to explore. And of course, PBS KIDS programs like Sesame Street, Arthur, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Alma’s Way have prepared several generations of children for success — encouraging them to be curious, thoughtful, confident and kind.

For nearly 2 decades, PBS has been ranked as the most trusted media institution, reaching and representing people from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds on multiple platforms.

Connecticut Public Radio brings you the popular national news, talk, storytelling, interview and cultural programs from NPR such as: Morning Edition; All Things Considered; BBC World News; Fresh Air; Wait, Wait

