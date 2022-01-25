© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Leadership Giving Overview » Grants & Foundations
Grants & Foundations

Collaborations with private, corporate, and family foundations, as well as funding from government agencies, play a critical role in supporting the work of Connecticut Public.

General operating grants fund the core work of Connecticut Public, including Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) as well as community outreach and educational programming. Grants to Connecticut Public also support special multi-platform original productions including programs like Where ART Thou, CUTLINE and Re:Source:ful.

Grants enable Connecticut Public to grow by launching programs that fulfill its mission in new ways such as the New England News Collaborative and funding for Report for America corps members placed in our newsroom.

Challenge grants offer opportunities for donors to match grant funding, often through pledge drives. Challenge grants serve as one of the greatest motivators for pledge giving. As a result of fundraising challenges, Connecticut Public is able to heighten audience engagement and significantly increase donations. Over the years, Connecticut Public has partnered with many community foundations, family and corporate foundations to implement challenge grants. An added benefit: when foundations offer challenge grants to the community, we find that other funders follow suit.

To discuss how your foundation might collaborate with Connecticut Public, please contact: Stephanie Schenkel, Director of Institutional Advancement at sschenkel@ctpublic.org or call (860) 275-7249.

Make Your Leadership Gift Today:

Donation Options

About Leadership Giving:

Investment Priorities:

Journalism

Planned Giving & Bequests:

Philanthropic Giving:

The Institutional Advancement Team:

Deidre Tavera
Chief Development Officer
About Deidre »
Email: dtavera@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7275
Holly Winters
Director / Major Gifts
About Holly »
Email: hwinters@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7344
Lisa Wrubleski
Donor Relations and Estate Gift Planning Manager
About Lisa »
Email: lwrubleski@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7250
Stephanie Schenkel
Director / Institutional Advancement
About Stephanie »
Email: sschenkel@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7249
Janet Headley
Grant Writer
About Janet »
Email: jheadley@ctpublic.org
Nicole Kimball
Institutional Advancement Associate
About Nicole »
Email: nkimball@ctpublic.org

Request More Information:

Questions about donating to Connecticut Public? Please describe the nature of your request and we’ll respond promptly. Include your phone number if you prefer us to call you back.