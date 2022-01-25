Grants & Foundations

Collaborations with private, corporate, and family foundations, as well as funding from government agencies, play a critical role in supporting the work of Connecticut Public.

General operating grants fund the core work of Connecticut Public, including Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) as well as community outreach and educational programming. Grants to Connecticut Public also support special multi-platform original productions including programs like Where ART Thou, CUTLINE and Re:Source:ful.

Grants enable Connecticut Public to grow by launching programs that fulfill its mission in new ways such as the New England News Collaborative and funding for Report for America corps members placed in our newsroom.

Challenge grants offer opportunities for donors to match grant funding, often through pledge drives. Challenge grants serve as one of the greatest motivators for pledge giving. As a result of fundraising challenges, Connecticut Public is able to heighten audience engagement and significantly increase donations. Over the years, Connecticut Public has partnered with many community foundations, family and corporate foundations to implement challenge grants. An added benefit: when foundations offer challenge grants to the community, we find that other funders follow suit.

To discuss how your foundation might collaborate with Connecticut Public, please contact: Stephanie Schenkel, Director of Institutional Advancement at sschenkel@ctpublic.org or call (860) 275-7249.

