Join the Visionary Society

Bequest

A provision of one’s estate plan (will or living trust) that includes Connecticut Public as a beneficiary. Examples of this are:



Specific bequest of money or property;

Residual bequest of the remainder of the estate after specific bequests;

Contingent bequest (gift occurs only if named beneficiaries die before the donor).

Planned Gift

An irrevocable gift that provides a donor (and/or others) with a life income or other benefits and specifies Connecticut Public as the charitable beneficiary.

Life Insurance

A donor may:



Name Connecticut Public as the beneficiary (which is revocable) of a new policy

Name Connecticut Public as owner and beneficiary of a new policy (which is irrevocable)

Change the provisions of an existing policy, by naming Connecticut Public as the beneficiary of the policy or by transferring ownership of the policy to our organization.

Qualified Retirement Plan

A tax-deferred retirement plan [IRA, 401(k), 403(b) etc.] is a great way to provide for retirement years, and reflects wise planning. However, as much as 80% of its remaining principal value can be taken in taxes upon death when a natural heir or other person is named as beneficiary. Persons who select Connecticut Public as the beneficiary can avoid all those taxes, and can leave other, lower-taxed assets to family members. Your plan administrator can provide the beneficiary designation forms needed.

THE BENEFITS OF PREPARING AN ESTATE PLAN

By preparing an estate plan, you’re safeguarding more than just matters of finances and inheritance, you’re also guiding future health decisions, providing for loved ones, and creating your legacy. A few simple steps today will give you peace of mind tomorrow by ensuring you and your loved ones are well protected. Your estate plan can also be used to support charitable causes that matter most to you, such as the quality programs and educational services offered to our community by this station.

Planned Giving donations may offer many advantages for the donor including:



Reducing real estate taxes

Providing a life income stream

Enabling a larger gift

Receiving a current income tax deduction

Reducing or avoiding capital gains tax

Please consult your tax advisor for specific advice on your estate planning.

Join other loyal public media supporters by requesting your FREE digital estate planning guide, and then get your estate plan off the ground.

Watch this video webinar, The Essentials of Estate Planning, presented by local attorneys Janie L. McDermott, Esq. and Michael J. Reardon, Esq. from Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP for great information on the importance of making plans for your legacy, and how to get started or update your current plan.

Let’s Start A Conversation

If you are considering making a legacy gift, we encourage you to start by arranging a personal conversation with Lisa Wrubleski, Donor Relations & Estate Gift Planning Manager Contact lwrubleski@ctpublic.org or call (860) 275-7250. We will work with you to answer any questions and support your philanthropic goals.

If you have already included Connecticut Public in your estate plans, please let us know. Information is kept confidential and we respect any desire to remain anonymous.

Connecticut Public’s Federal Tax ID number is 06-0758938.

