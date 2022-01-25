Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Rio Grande, San Juan Puerto Rico - JULY 10, 2021: Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, also Jose Luis Camacho Rivera (coral Shirt) getting his home in Barrio Buena Vista, San Juan, Puerto Rico JuLY 10, 2021. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)

Democracy relies on the public having solid, unbiased, and factual information, with well-vetted analysis that they can trust. Connecticut Public strives each day to bring our audience the stories that impact their lives, reported accurately and based on facts — from a newsroom in which trained professionals exercise critical news judgment and strong journalistic ethics.

At a time when American newsrooms are rapidly shrinking, and coverage of important local issues and events is greatly diminished, Connecticut Public has committed to growing the ranks of our reporting and editing staff, finding innovative ways to collaborate with mission-aligned news organizations, and nurturing early-career journalists.

Our not-for-profit news operation is supported by our community, and by generous donors who share our mission and vision. The truth matters to us, and to the public we serve.

There are many ways in which you can support us — Connecticut’s only locally-based, statewide, multi-platform journalism enterprise.

Learn more about our key journalism initiatives below, or contact Deidre Tavera or Holly Winters on the Institutional Advancement Team.

REPORT FOR AMERICA

Connecticut Public is proud to participate in the Report for America initiative, a national service program that places talented, emerging journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-reported issues and communities through its reporting corps. An initiative of The GroundTruth Project , Report for America addresses an urgent need in journalism at a time when news deserts are widening across the country.

THE ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT (TAP)

The Accountability Project (TAP) is Connecticut Public’s investigative journalism unit, dedicated to producing high-quality, high-impact, meticulously reported and produced stories on issues, people and news events affecting Connecticut. With a dedicated team of investigative reporters and data experts, Connecticut Public provides in-depth, accurate, and well-sourced stories from areas such as education , state and local government , health , the economy , the environment , and business .

CUTLINE & PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAMMING

An hour-long monthly television production, CUTLINE is Connecticut Public’s deep dive into current issues, ideas, and events that are most on our minds in Connecticut. CUTLINE’s goal is to evoke thoughtful civic discourse and engage a more informed populace.

Our special public affairs programs include local and statewide elections coverage.

THE NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE (NENC)

The New England News Collaborative (NENC) The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Connecticut Public serves as the hub of the Collaborative and the fiduciary organization.

FEDERAL POLICY REPORTING – A COLLABORATION WITH THE CT MIRROR

Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror are long-time collaborators. Our two organizations have worked together in many ways – CT Mirror reporters on Where We Live, CT Public content on the CT Mirror web site, and co-reporting the “daily story” during the height of COVID.

Through the support of The Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation, Engage CT

Bob Jaeger and Jim and Cathy Smith, CT Public and CT Mirror are deepening their collaboration through the hiring and funding of a Federal Policy Reporter. This joint Federal Policy Reporter will produce stories that examine the impact of federal legislation on the residents of Connecticut, with a particular emphasis on economic sectors that are critical to the state, such as defense, health care and financial services, as well as high-disparity topics like education, housing and justice. The reporter will also cover the state’s congressional delegation, monitor federal agencies, and work with Connecticut-based reporters at CT Mirror and CT Public to drive or augment in-state coverage of issues with a federal dimension.