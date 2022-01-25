Levels of Support

Friend

$1,000-$4,999

- access to Passport, an on-demand digital library of your favorite shows

- advanced notice of our ticketed events

- invitations to special events including donor gatherings and program screenings, receptions and the annual Donor Recognition Luncheon

- exclusive content in our e-newsletter INPublic giving our most generous supporters an insider’s perspective on all things CT Public

- access to INConversation events featuring CT Public personalities, media creators, and station leaders in topical

conversations with you and fellow Leadership Circle members

Patron

$5,000-$9,999

Enjoy Friend Benefits plus:

- a private studio tour with a behind-the-scenes peek at program production

- invitation to a special Patron Circle event where you’ll have the opportunity to meet and chat with CT Public

personalities, media creators, and station leaders

- a dedicated staff member to provide personal assistance for your membership needs

Catalyst

$10,000-$24,999

Enjoy all of the above plus:

- recognition as a CT Public Radio Day Sponsor allowing you to craft a special message* that will be mentioned 6 times on your sponsored day.

Partner

$25,000-$49,999

Enjoy all of the above plus:

- on-air recognition* on at least two CT Public Television programs a year

- opportunity to sit in on a taping of a CT Public radio program, news broadcast or TV production (at donor’s request and mutually agreed upon with donor and CT Public staff or host)

- a private breakfast or lunch with our President and CEO

President’s Circle

$50,00-$99,999

Enjoy all the benefits above. And, to recognize the commitment of supporters invested at this level, we work to customize the recognition opportunities and experience.

* All messages are subject to FCC regulations and CT Public guidelines.