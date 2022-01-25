Connecticut Public’s Leadership Circle is a recognition society for contributors who, through their annual donations, ensure that Connecticut Public remains the state’s trusted public media source for fact-based journalism, information, educational resources, and quality programming on TV, radio and digital platforms.
Leadership Circle donors are our most generous annual contributors. They are passionate about Connecticut Public and our vision to be an essential source for truth and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.
Leadership Circle giving starts at $1,000 annually. We are pleased to accept gifts made by check, credit card; as one-time gifts, pledges or through monthly installments; or through Donor Advised Funds and other giving methods. The following benefits are available to donors who are part of the Leadership Giving Circle and vary with level of support:
Levels of Support
Friend
$1,000-$4,999
- access to Passport, an on-demand digital library of your favorite shows
- advanced notice of our ticketed events
- invitations to special events including donor gatherings and program screenings, receptions and the annual Donor Recognition Luncheon
- exclusive content in our e-newsletter INPublic giving our most generous supporters an insider’s perspective on all things CT Public
- access to INConversation events featuring CT Public personalities, media creators, and station leaders in topical
conversations with you and fellow Leadership Circle members
Patron
$5,000-$9,999
Enjoy Friend Benefits plus:
- a private studio tour with a behind-the-scenes peek at program production
- invitation to a special Patron Circle event where you’ll have the opportunity to meet and chat with CT Public
personalities, media creators, and station leaders
- a dedicated staff member to provide personal assistance for your membership needs
Catalyst
$10,000-$24,999
Enjoy all of the above plus:
- recognition as a CT Public Radio Day Sponsor allowing you to craft a special message* that will be mentioned 6 times on your sponsored day.
Partner
$25,000-$49,999
Enjoy all of the above plus:
- on-air recognition* on at least two CT Public Television programs a year
- opportunity to sit in on a taping of a CT Public radio program, news broadcast or TV production (at donor’s request and mutually agreed upon with donor and CT Public staff or host)
- a private breakfast or lunch with our President and CEO
President’s Circle
$50,00-$99,999
Enjoy all the benefits above. And, to recognize the commitment of supporters invested at this level, we work to customize the recognition opportunities and experience.
* All messages are subject to FCC regulations and CT Public guidelines.
Talk With The Institutional Advancement Team
Connecticut Public’s Institutional Advancement team supports the mission of Connecticut Public by creating meaningful relationships with donors and grantors to align their passions and interests with Connecticut Public funding priorities. We encourage you to contact a member of our team.