The Accountability Project - Restoring Public Trust in Journalism

At a time when public trust in institutions is at an all-time low, and daily newspapers struggle to survive under a funding model that can no longer sustain them. Communities are losing access to the trustworthy local news they once relied on.

The decline in high-quality, rigorous journalism has a direct effect on the accountability of people in power, and an extraordinary impact on people’s daily lives, from the quality of the water we drink, to the laws that are passed, to the health and safety of our communities.

Connecticut Public is positioned to fill these gaps because of who we are and how we have always served our communities. Unlike commercial media, we are accountable only to our community — not shareholders, corporate entities or the government. Our affiliation with NPR, PBS and the New England News Collaborative, ensures that our stories reach citizens statewide, regionally and nationally. The Accountability Project (TAP) is Connecticut Public’s investigative journalism unit, dedicated to producing high-quality, high-impact, meticulously reported and produced stories on issues, people and news events affecting Connecticut. Our investigative projects provide citizens with accurate information and facts, which they can use to make informed decisions as responsible stewards of their communities.

With a dedicated team of investigative reporters and data experts, Connecticut Public provides in-depth, accurate, and well-sourced stories from areas such as education, state and local government, health, the economy, the environment, and business.

Members of The Accountability Project team include: Investigative Editor/Lead Reporter Walter Randolph-Smith, Investigative Reporter Jacqui Rabe Thomas and Data Reporter Jim Haddadin.

There Are Many Ways to Support The Accountability Project

If you are interested in supporting public media journalism at CT Public, please contact Deidre Tavera, Chief Development Officer, at dtavera@ctpublic.org.

