Ways to Make Your Leadership Gift

Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) are an excellent way to simplify the administrative work of your charitable giving, increase your tax benefits, and facilitate your strategic philanthropic goals.

As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization, donors can designate their DAF gift to Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.

DAF Direct

If you have an account with Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable or BNY Mellon, access the DAF Direct link to make a gift conveniently from your account. Fill in the institution, the designation (how the funds are to be used) and the gift amount.

(The link above is for convenience only, and is not an endorsement of either the linked-to entities or any products or services.)