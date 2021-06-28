5 Festive Things to Do & Learn This Week

1. COLORING: Make your own DIY wrapping paper with these templates. Print, color, and wrap presents with some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters.

2. CRAFTING: We haven’t had much real snow yet, but you can decorate your home with some wintery handmade ornaments. Try these easy cotton-swab snowflakes that can deck your halls throughout the season. There’s a winter wonderland of simple craft projects here.

3. COOKING: In many Hispanic households across the globe, Nochebuena (“Good Night,” or Christmas Eve) is the biggest holiday feast of the year. Try a new twist on a Puerto Rican Nochebuena tradition! This fruity, delicious budín de pan recipe gives children plenty of opportunities to help, and to enjoy the sweetness of the season.

4. GET THE WIGGLES OUT: While the weather cooperates, it’s great to get outdoors and have some family exercise. Or maybe find a basketball court, and see how geometry can improve your shooting skills. What’s your angle?

5. VISIT THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN: The White House is festively decorated for the holiday season. Join a special tour through each of the themed rooms with some of your favorite friends from PBS KIDS, including Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Arthur, Rosita, Molly of Denali, and the Kratt brothers! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden explains that the most valuable gifts are those from the heart.



READ ALONG: Dr. Jill Biden Reads Winter Is Here

Watch a read-along with Dr. Biden of Winter Is Here . Written by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek, Winter Is Here celebrates the sights, sounds, and smells of the season.



Watch a read-along with Dr. Biden of . Written by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek, celebrates the sights, sounds, and smells of the season. SING ALONG: Donkey Hodie & Friends Sing at the White House

Raise your voices in cheer with Donkey Hodie, Grampy Hodie, and Purple Panda!

All three of these videos are available to stream for free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app (available on mobile and connected-TV devices), Facebook, and YouTube.

IT'S A SEASON OF CELEBRATION WITH PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS is celebrating the winter holiday season with a festive lineup of special holiday programs. Tune in through December 25. Here’s the complete schedule.

