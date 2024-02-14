A One-of-a-KIND Day! Random Acts of Kindness Day

FOR KIDS: KINDNESS CRAFTS AND ACTIVITIES

An act of kindness doesn’t need to be a grand gesture. It can be something as simple as a compliment or a thank you! There are heroes all around us, and making them feel special is important. A handmade gift is a great way to spread kindness. Or play Kindness Bingo to see how many acts of kindness you can do!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN TO BE KIND

Just like we teach our children to read, write, and do math, we also need to teach them the skills to be kind. Teaching children to be kind and compassionate, be a good sport, and include others will give them foundational skills for more complex, and reflective thinking. Share these books about kindness to jumpstart your family-time chats.

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING BLACK HEROES

This week, we honor black activists and heroes who despite being treated unfairly, used their kindness and non-violent acts to take a stand. Heroes like John Lewis, Rosa Parks and the Freedom Riders, Martin Luther King Jr., and Andrew Young showed us that change can be made through peaceful activism during the Civil Rights Movement.

