Adjusting to New Routines

LITTLE: Being a student means being part of a classroom community, and that means being a good helper. Help Daniel and his friends be good classroom helpers in this game from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood .

MIDDLE: As students return to the classroom, it also means returning to the locker room and the playing field. Classes like physical education can keep us active and healthy, but athletes in all kinds of sports can get concussions. In this interactive lesson from GBH, learn more about what a concussion is, who is at risk, what it does to your brain, and how to avoid them.

BIGGER: What makes a good student? On this episode of Origin of Everything , Dr. Danielle Bainbridge talks about her own struggles with being a good student and investigates how things like gender and racial bias and mental health can have an effect on our time in the classroom.