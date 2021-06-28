Adjusting to New Routines

© 2021 Connecticut Public

For most students, the first week of school is under their belt, but it can be hard to get back into a routine. Check out these resources to help your learners adjust to the classroom, especially after a year of learning at home! And parents are invited to join PBS KIDS tonight (Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8 p.m.) for a live webinar about building strong parent-teacher relationships to help your students succeed. Click here to register.
LITTLE: Being a student means being part of a classroom community, and that means being a good helper. Help Daniel and his friends be good classroom helpers in this game from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

MIDDLE: As students return to the classroom, it also means returning to the locker room and the playing field. Classes like physical education can keep us active and healthy, but athletes in all kinds of sports can get concussions. In this interactive lesson from GBH, learn more about what a concussion is, who is at risk, what it does to your brain, and how to avoid them.

BIGGER: What makes a good student? On this episode of Origin of Everything, Dr. Danielle Bainbridge talks about her own struggles with being a good student and investigates how things like gender and racial bias and mental health can have an effect on our time in the classroom.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – As students come back to school and we talk about topics like wellness, mindfulness, and mental health, some may ask if school-sponsored sports put young athletes at risk of head trauma, injuries, and future health issues. Investigate, contemplate, and debate this question from Thinkalong: Should school districts ban sports with a potential for concussions?


