Adventure Awaits! Family Vacation Tips and Tricks

Summertime means family vacations! Planning a vacation for the whole family can feel like a huge task, but PBS Kids is here to help! Whether you're seeking relaxation by the beach or adventure in the mountains, let's make this summer one for the scrapbook!
Learning Snacks: Adventure Awaits! Family Vacation Tips and Tricks
FOR KIDS: A PINKERTON FAMILY VACATION!
Vacations allow us to travel to new places and experience new sights! But what happens if your family takes a wrong turn along the way? In the new PBS Kids movie, A Pinkerton Family Vacation, Pinkalicious and Peterrific will find out as they take a trip to see all of the Pink Wonders of the World. Watch the full special and then play Splashtastic Beach Day for more summer fun!

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY TRAVEL TIPS
Planning a family trip can be stressful, but involving the family makes it more enjoyable! Planning a trip with your children encourages responsibility and creativity, and helps build life skills. To prepare your children for vacation, read these books about taking a trip or enjoy vacation-themed episodes of your favorite PBS Kids shows.

FOR EDUCATORS: TRAVEL THE GLOBE... FROM YOUR CLASSROOM!
See the world, without ever leaving your classroom! Virtual field trips provide students with an accessible, real-world learning experience that reinforces classroom concepts and standards. These virtual field trips for elementary students and Nature Lab virtual field trips are a perfect way to vary classroom instruction and increase student engagement.

PBS Kids summer of adventure
Summer of Adventure
Dive into a summer of adventure with a wide range of free resources from PBS KIDS. Ignite curiosity and creativity with engaging activities and games that promote literacy, math, science, and entertainment.
Explore Now


