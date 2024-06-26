Adventure Awaits! Family Vacation Tips and Tricks

FOR KIDS: A PINKERTON FAMILY VACATION!

Vacations allow us to travel to new places and experience new sights! But what happens if your family takes a wrong turn along the way? In the new PBS Kids movie, A Pinkerton Family Vacation, Pinkalicious and Peterrific will find out as they take a trip to see all of the Pink Wonders of the World. Watch the full special and then play Splashtastic Beach Day for more summer fun!

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY TRAVEL TIPS

Planning a family trip can be stressful, but involving the family makes it more enjoyable! Planning a trip with your children encourages responsibility and creativity, and helps build life skills. To prepare your children for vacation, read these books about taking a trip or enjoy vacation-themed episodes of your favorite PBS Kids shows.

FOR EDUCATORS: TRAVEL THE GLOBE... FROM YOUR CLASSROOM!

See the world, without ever leaving your classroom! Virtual field trips provide students with an accessible, real-world learning experience that reinforces classroom concepts and standards. These virtual field trips for elementary students and Nature Lab virtual field trips are a perfect way to vary classroom instruction and increase student engagement.

