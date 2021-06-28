Adventures with Math and the Great Pumpkin

FOR KIDS: FUN MATH GAMES WITH PEG + CAT

Try Peg + Cat’s hands-on Giant Pizza Party Print and Play to practice counting to 10.

Peg + Cat also offers interactive online games such as: Make the Cake : Dividing a whole into fractions, making equal groups; Peg’s Pizza Place : Dividing a whole into fractions; and 3-2-1 Snack! : Counting 1-10.

Watch Peg + Cat clips and episodes here !

FOR PARENTS: MATH IN YOUR KITCHEN

Your kitchen is one of the best places to practice applied math skills with your child. Activities such as cooking, place setting, organizing, and cleaning are full of hidden math and problem-solving skills practice . We like to think of this as a win-win situation — you get some help with kitchen chores, and your child applies their math skills to a real-life experience!

Try this recipe for Peg + Cat's Honey Cake as an after-school snack, and practice measurement and counting skills as a family.

Here are some tips to include math in your child’s daily routine!

FOR EDUCATORS: AN APPETITE FOR FRACTIONS

For an appetizing Operation: Math in Action lesson, your students can practice using fractions to divide snacks such as apple slices, sandwiches, and chocolates into equal shares. Students will participate in whole-group, small-group, and individual activities revolving around cooking and sharing food. The culminating activity for this five-day unit has students create a pinecone bird feeder using their fraction knowledge. View the full lesson plan here.

Younger students can also practice using equal groups to understand fractions with this video from Peg + Cat. Students review the concepts of fair sharing, less, and more as they sing along!

Need a slightly more advanced activity? Try a fractions race with your class!

Learn more about PBS KIDS’ Afterschool Adventures here .

A FAMILY TREAT!

Tune in to CPTV or PBS KIDS 24/7 on television, Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. for the holiday classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!" Do YOU believe in the Great Pumpkin?

