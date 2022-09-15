© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
For Curious Families Learning Snacks

After School Fun and Rosh Hashanah

The school year is in full swing, and routines have been established. This week, try a new snack or a new after school activity with your family. Switching up the routine slightly (but not too much!) will keep children engaged and excited for the next school day.
Family playing in kitchen together
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS

After school, it’s important to fuel up with a healthy snack. Looking to try something new? How about pizza? These cheesy pizza bites are delicious and easy to make. Or try these eight new snacks for a tasty treat all week long.

FOR PARENTS

The after school routine is back again. After a long day at school, children need a home routine to lower stress and prepare for the next day. Sometimes, afterschool anxiety can lead to tantrums. Try these tips to help your child adjust and create a routine. Afterschool Adventures also offers lessons to continue learning at home and keep children engaged after the school day.

FOR EDUCATORS

On Monday, September 26th, many schools are closed in honor of the Jewish Holiday, Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish new year and is celebrated by reflecting on the past year and making goals for the new year. Watch this video or read “Apple Days” by Allison Sarnoff Soffer to learn more about the holiday with your students.

Related Content
  1. Learning Resources for Parents & Families
  2. Learning Resources for Educators