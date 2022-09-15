After School Fun and Rosh Hashanah

FOR KIDS

After school, it’s important to fuel up with a healthy snack. Looking to try something new? How about pizza? These cheesy pizza bites are delicious and easy to make. Or try these eight new snacks for a tasty treat all week long.

FOR PARENTS

The after school routine is back again. After a long day at school, children need a home routine to lower stress and prepare for the next day. Sometimes, afterschool anxiety can lead to tantrums. Try these tips to help your child adjust and create a routine. Afterschool Adventures also offers lessons to continue learning at home and keep children engaged after the school day.

FOR EDUCATORS

On Monday, September 26th, many schools are closed in honor of the Jewish Holiday, Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish new year and is celebrated by reflecting on the past year and making goals for the new year. Watch this video or read “Apple Days” by Allison Sarnoff Soffer to learn more about the holiday with your students.